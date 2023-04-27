SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

KKENEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX will once again try to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

A 57-minute launch window will open at 7:29 p.m. EDT Thursday, with liftoff taking place at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX was scheduled to launch its massive rocket Wednesday night, but the company said it pushed the launch by 24 hours to complete data reviews.

There’s a 60% chance of favorable weather for the launch, officials said.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available Friday at the same time.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Falcon Heavy rocket will carry a ViaSat-3 communications satellite into orbit. The mission will also carry a second payload, a small communications satellite called Arcturus, for Astranis.

One of the side boosters on the mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO and three Starlink missions. The other previously supported launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2, according to SpaceX.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story.

Falcon Heavy is vertical on LC-39A in Florida ahead of tonight's targeted launch of @ViasatInc’s ViaSat-3 Americas mission → https://t.co/ulZth3yuU5 pic.twitter.com/TSjc7BPT5I — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 26, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: