SpaceX plans Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is setting up for a launch of its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning.

According to SpaceX, launch crews are targeting a 1:03 a.m. liftoff time for the rocket, which will carry 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In the event of a scrub, SpaceX said there will be additional launch opportunities at 2:44 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on the same day. Backup opportunities also include Monday at 12:38 a.m., 2:19 a.m. and 4 a.m., the company announced.

This will be the 11th flight for the first-stage booster used in this launch, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a and three other Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first-stage booster will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX officials said.

