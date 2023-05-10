SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from California

This video image provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. (SpaceX via AP)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX on Wednesday will attempt to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit.

The company is scheduled to send a Falcon 9 rocket up at 4:09 p.m. EDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The mission will carry 51 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink internet service into low-Earth orbit.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9′s first stage will try to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available at 3:55 p.m. EDT Thursday.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch at the top of this story.