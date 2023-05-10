SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX on Wednesday will attempt to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit.
The company is scheduled to send a Falcon 9 rocket up at 4:09 p.m. EDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The mission will carry 51 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink internet service into low-Earth orbit.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9′s first stage will try to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available at 3:55 p.m. EDT Thursday.
ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch at the top of this story.