Astra Space gets rocket launch contract from US Space Force

Private company Astra Space has gotten a contract from the Department of Defense to launch a complex mission for the U.S. Space Force.

Astra Space was awarded an $11.5 million task order Thursday for the Space Test Program’s STP-S29B launch. The initial launch capability is set for April 2025.

Astra Space will use its Rocket 4 to deliver Space Force’s mission to low-Earth orbit. The mission will conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations.

The Space Test Program was created in 1965 and is one of the longest-running programs for the DoD. Its goal is to facilitate space technology as a component of national security. The DOD said the Space Test Program keeps the nation on the cutting edge of space technology and space warfighting.

Astra Space bills itself as a company aimed at lowering the cost of access to space.

Astra Space has spaceports in Cape Canaveral and in Kodiak, Alaska, with plans to open a spaceport in the United Kingdom.

It’s not known yet where Astra would fly this particular mission from.

The last time Astra Space tried to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in 2022, the payload failed to reach low-Earth orbit.

