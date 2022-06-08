Astra plans for second rocket launch from Florida on Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – California-based private space flight company Astra announced Wednesday its next attempt to launch a rocket from Florida with NASA’s help will come no earlier than Sunday, June 12.

Astra has been granted licensure to target a launch window open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, working with favorable weather conditions of 50-20%, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The upcoming launch attempt follows the company’s first Florida launch on Feb. 10, in which the expendable Rocket 3.3′s second stage began to spin out of control and the payload of the Educational Launch of Nanosatellites mission was rendered undeliverable to low-Earth orbit.

Sunday’s mission is dubbed Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats, shortened to TROPICS-1.

Astra plans to use a Rocket 3-series launch vehicle to deploy two CubeSats into NASA’s TROPICS constellation, a proving ground which will serve to demonstrate the effectiveness of low-cost orbital monitoring tools for tropical cyclones on a nearly global scale, according to the Lincoln Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

We expect to launch @NASA's TROPICS-1 no earlier than June 12, 2022, pending issuance of a launch license from @FAAnews. pic.twitter.com/NaOqFnFbcT — Astra (@Astra) June 8, 2022

Astra bills its orbital launch systems as expendable, responsive rockets built to “dramatically lower the cost of access to space,” with such cost-cutting measures in place as engines that use kerosene fuel and a design small enough for transport inside of a standard shipping container. Fully perched, the Astra Rocket 3 is 43 feet tall, far shorter than one of SpaceX’s more than 229 feet tall Falcon 9 rockets.