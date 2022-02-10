WATCH LIVE: Astra’s first Florida launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After a couple scrubs, Astra will attempt to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in its first Florida launch.

The three-hour launch window opens at 3 p.m. Thursday for its Educational Launch of Nanosatellites mission, called the ELaNa 41 mission, which will carry four small research satellites to low Earth orbit.

These satellites were developed by students from the University of Alabama, New Mexico State and University of California, Berkeley, with the fourth from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Officials monitoring conditions at Launchpad 46 said there is a 90% chance of favorable weather.

The launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was pushed back to Monday due to unfavorable weather conditions. Monday’s launch was delayed and aborted before finally being scrubbed during the three-hour launch window due to technical issues, according to space officials.

Up to this point, Astra has only launched its Rocket 3.3 — an expendable, two-stage rocket designed to fit inside a standard shipping container — from Alaska, according to the company.

The rocket’s first stage is only 43 feet tall when vertical and 52 inches, a little more than four feet, in diameter. For comparison, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is nearly 230 feet tall when vertical and about 12 feet in diameter.

