Lightning strikes launch pad at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX looking to try again for Falcon Heavy launch

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Lightning added to issues delaying SpaceX’s latest launch attempt of its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Pad 39-A took a direct hit Thursday evening, as seen in photos shared to Twitter by CBS space expert Bill Harwood.

The pictures show the Falcon Heavy rocket perched at the pad, awaiting liftoff as Brevard County was slammed by severe thunderstorms.

The launch attempt was scrubbed, but SpaceX will try again Friday evening to send up the rocket during a 57-minute window that opens at 7:29 p.m.

