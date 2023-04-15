SpaceX cargo capsule undocks from International Space Station

HOUSTON – A SpaceX cargo craft successfully undocked from the International Space Station on Saturday.

CRS-27, SpaceX’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the space station, launched from Kennedy Space Center in March as a ferry for 6,300 pounds of supplies that included scientific payloads, student-manufactured hardware and fresh foods such as cheeses and cherry tomatoes.

Separation was confirmed at 11:05 a.m. ET, according to mission managers at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The capsule would go on to return to Earth via splashdown off the Tampa coast, scheduled at 4:58 p.m. ET.

Though NASA provided coverage of the undocking, the spacecraft’s descent and splashdown would not be broadcast, the agency said.

