76º

LIVE

Space News

SpaceX to send 28th resupply mission to space station with Florida launch

Launch scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Saturday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: SpaceX, Rocket Launch, Kennedy Space Center, Brevard County, Space, Space News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with Starlink satellites on board. (File) (Copyright WKMG 2023)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will attempt to launch the CRS-SpX28 mission from Kennedy Space Center, sending a Cargo Dragon 2 capsule laden with supplies to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., with launch weather officers of the 45th Weather Squadron giving SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply mission a 30% chance of encountering favorable weather.

The latest developments in the Tropics have changed the overall forecast for CRS-SpX28 very little, according to launch weather officers. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the 45th Weather Squadron forecasted another 30% shot for favorable weather, with chances improving to 50% 24 hours after that.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email