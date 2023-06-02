SpaceX to send 28th resupply mission to space station with Florida launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will attempt to launch the CRS-SpX28 mission from Kennedy Space Center, sending a Cargo Dragon 2 capsule laden with supplies to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., with launch weather officers of the 45th Weather Squadron giving SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply mission a 30% chance of encountering favorable weather.

The latest developments in the Tropics have changed the overall forecast for CRS-SpX28 very little, according to launch weather officers. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the 45th Weather Squadron forecasted another 30% shot for favorable weather, with chances improving to 50% 24 hours after that.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live

