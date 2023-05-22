SpaceX gears up for Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that the company plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral.

The launch has a 127-minute window that opens at 11:25 p.m., though there will also be a backup opportunity on Wednesday within the same time frame, SpaceX officials said.

According to SpaceX, the launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and is 25% favorable for liftoff as of Monday afternoon.

Targeting Tuesday, May 23 for Falcon 9’s launch of the @Arabsat BADR-8 mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from SLC-40 in Florida; weather is currently 25% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 22, 2023

This launch will send a satellite into orbit as part of the BADR-8 mission with Arabsat, a Saudi Arabian telecommunications company.

SpaceX officials said that the first-stage booster used in this mission has previously been launched with GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17 and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship, which is set to be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX stated.

