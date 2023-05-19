SpaceX to launch Iridium, OneWeb communications satellites from California

(FILE) NASA's GRACE Follow-On spacecraft launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX on Friday morning will attempt to launch the Iridium OneWeb mission from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission is scheduled to take off at 9:19 a.m. ET and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Fifteen OneWeb internet satellites, a OneWeb test satellite and five Iridium-9 L band satellites will take the trip to low-Earth orbit on behalf of their respective manufacturers and operators.

No weather forecast was made available for this mission, as is usually done for Florida launches via the 45th Weather Squadron.

The booster for Friday morning’s launch will end up landing on SpaceX’s Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean, according to the company.

Meantime, SpaceX early Friday put another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

