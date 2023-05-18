1 killed in Polk County crash, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Thursday morning as the result of a crash in Polk County that left “possibly 4 (others) injured,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on southbound U.S. Route 27 at its intersection with Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to a sheriff’s office tweet.

The sheriff’s office said as many as five vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least two of them being an SUV and a box truck.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for updates.

#FatalCrash east of Winter Haven on US 27 southbound at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd. One fatality is confirmed, and possibly 4 injured. Crash occurred at about 5:06am Thursday (5/18). SUV and Box Truck--possibly 3 other vehicles involved.#TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/dIGJpKlim6 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 18, 2023

