1 killed in Polk County crash, sheriff’s office says

‘Possibly’ 5 vehicles involved, sheriff’s office says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Thursday morning as the result of a crash in Polk County that left “possibly 4 (others) injured,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on southbound U.S. Route 27 at its intersection with Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to a sheriff’s office tweet.

The sheriff’s office said as many as five vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least two of them being an SUV and a box truck.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for updates.

