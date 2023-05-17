Large brush fire closes 15 miles of State Road 19 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-mile stretch of State Road 19 in Marion County is shut down due to a large brush fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway was closed Wednesday afternoon between County Road 314 and State Road 40, deputies said in a statement.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said authorities were concerned about the effect that wind could have on the fire as it approached SR-19 from the west.

Drivers headed north on SR-19 should take SR-40 west to CR-314 north toward Salt Springs before re-entering SR-19. Those traveling south on SR-19 are advised to take CR-314 south out of Salt Springs to SR-40 east before re-entering SR-19.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers asked those in the area to generally watch their speed and avoid using hi-beam headlights while driving through smoke.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story, check back here for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this scene and not necessarily its exact location.

