Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school zone south of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured Monday morning near a school zone in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at Doss Avenue, between Lancaster and Oak Ridge roads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to troopers, a van struck a man, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma-alert patient.

The driver remained at the scene, the FHP said.

Video from the scene showed a damaged van parked next to a school zone. Oak Ridge High School is northeast of the crash site.

Northbound lanes of OBT were closed in the area, but the roadway was reopened before 8 a.m. Monday.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.