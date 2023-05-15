Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school zone south of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured Monday morning near a school zone in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at Doss Avenue, between Lancaster and Oak Ridge roads.
According to troopers, a van struck a man, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma-alert patient.
The driver remained at the scene, the FHP said.
Video from the scene showed a damaged van parked next to a school zone. Oak Ridge High School is northeast of the crash site.
Northbound lanes of OBT were closed in the area, but the roadway was reopened before 8 a.m. Monday.
No other details have been released.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) May 15, 2023
NB Orange Blossom Trail x Lancaster to Oakridge Rd
- Trauma Alert: Pedestrian
- NB OBT - SHUTDOWN#monday #traffic pic.twitter.com/T7dCnAnFP5