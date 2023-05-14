78º

Lakeland man dies after ATV crash in Polk County, sheriff’s office says

Crash occurred on Wildlife Trail

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Polk County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland man died at a hospital after being found under a flipped ATV Saturday night in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Wildlife Trail, north of Lakeland, deputies said. The 911 caller located the man — identified as Roger Tyer, Jr. — about 30 minutes after he crashed in a Polaris ATV and became pinned by the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office’s social media. Deputies said that Tyer was not wearing a helmet in the crash, adding life-saving measures began as soon as he was found.

As deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded, Tyer was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the post reads.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

