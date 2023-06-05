71-year-old woman critically injured Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Haines City woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. near the intersection of Chickasaw Trail and State Road 408.

According to a crash report, a Subaru Forester being driver by the Haines City woman was traveling eastbound on the State Road 408 exit ramp to Chickasaw Trail.

At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Chickasaw Trail in the inside lane, approaching the eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp, troopers said.

According to the report, witnesses said the Subaru ran the red traffic light at the intersection while attempting to make a left turn to travel northbound on Chickasaw Trail.

Witnesses also said the driver of the Subaru failed to negotiate the turn while turning left and as a result, the unknown vehicle that drove south through the intersection on a green light, collided with the Forester. The front of the unknown vehicle crashed into the left rear of the Subaru, troopers said.

The impact of the crash caused minor damage to the left front of the unknown vehicle.

The Subaru continued continued to turn left, lost control ran off of the road, striking the curb and continued onto the sidewalk, the FHP said. The vehicle was then redirected in a northerly direction where it overturned.

According to the report, witnesses pulled the woman from the Subaru before it “became engulfed in flames.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

After the crash, the driver of the unknown vehicle continued traveling southbound on Chickasaw Trail and did not return.

According tot he FHP, the vehicle – described by witness as a smaller white sedan – will have damage to the left, front headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 OR Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

