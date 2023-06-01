34-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and FEC.

The motorcyclist, identified by Port Orange police as Frankie Charles Kinavey-Yanik, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No other information about the crash was released.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the wreck is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesse Pierson at 386-506-5838.