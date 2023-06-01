75º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

34-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Port Orange

Police investigate wreck on Nova Road

Tags: Volusia County, Port Orange, Traffic, Fatal Crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and FEC.

The motorcyclist, identified by Port Orange police as Frankie Charles Kinavey-Yanik, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No other information about the crash was released.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the wreck is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesse Pierson at 386-506-5838.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES