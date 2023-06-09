Large hole forces residents out of 55+ community in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large hole in a 55 and older community in Orange County is forcing residents out of their homes.

Neighbors said the hole has forced them to live out of hotels for weeks.

News 6 visited the Emerald Villas Apartments in Pine Hills on Thursday.

While the hole was filled, people living there said they have not been told they can return home. They’ve also been in and out of three hotels.

Residents also said they’re still paying rent and electricity for homes they’re not living in.

News 6 reached out to the complex’s management for comment but has not received a response.

