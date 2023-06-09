3 dead in Clermont crash involving asphalt truck

CLERMONT, Fla. – Three people were killed early Friday in a crash that involved an asphalt truck in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The triple fatal wreck happened around 5:35 a.m. on State Road 33 at Bakers Lane in Clermont.

The FHP said the asphalt truck overturned, but no other details about the crash have been released.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Roads are blocked in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.