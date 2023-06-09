77º

3 dead in Clermont crash involving asphalt truck

Triple fatal wreck investigated on SR-33 at Bakers Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

CLERMONT, Fla. – Three people were killed early Friday in a crash that involved an asphalt truck in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The triple fatal wreck happened around 5:35 a.m. on State Road 33 at Bakers Lane in Clermont.

The FHP said the asphalt truck overturned, but no other details about the crash have been released.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Roads are blocked in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

