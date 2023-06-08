Crash slows Florida Turnpike near Howey-in-The-Hills

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – A crash involving a big rig Thursday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County.

Northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed near State Road 19 in Howey-in-The-Hills. The roadway was later reopened.

Details about the wreck, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

Video from the scene shows at least one car and a tractor-trailer damaged.

Check back for updates.