Crash slows Florida Turnpike near Howey-in-The-Hills

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – A crash involving a big rig Thursday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County.
Northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed near State Road 19 in Howey-in-The-Hills. The roadway was later reopened.
Details about the wreck, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.
Video from the scene shows at least one car and a tractor-trailer damaged.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) June 8, 2023
NB Turnpike x 285MM (SR-19) Howey in the Hills
- ALL NB LANES CLOSED #Traffic pic.twitter.com/DQ4LSmn5IR