Florida man pointed gun at driver in act of road rage, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested Monday after he had allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver in a road rage incident, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Stanley, 50, had also nearly ran the driver off State Road 100 before pointing the gun at them through his passenger-side window, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Stanley’s vehicle was located in the area of Palm Coast and Cypress Point parkways, where deputies said they conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Calling to Stanley with their guns drawn, deputies said they took him into custody without incident, also seen on video of the arrest provided by the sheriff’s office.

Bryant Stanley, 50 (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, a deputy can be seen handling a gun recovered from the vehicle that Stanley was driving, telling someone out of frame that there was at least one bullet in the weapon.

“There it is right there, next to the e-brake,” the deputy said before racking the slide. “There’s one in the tube.”

Both the victim and a witness reportedly arrived at the scene of the arrest to positively identify Stanley, deputies said.

Stanley faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and has since posted a $50,000 bond, released from jail Tuesday morning, booking records show.

