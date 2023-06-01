Reckless driving suspect had stolen gun, drugs in car, DeLand police say

DELAND, Fla. – Calls about a driver’s dangerous behavior led DeLand police to arrest a man they say had a stolen gun and drugs in his car Wednesday.

DeLand police said that they were dispatched around 1:16 p.m. after reports that the driver was asleep at a stop light and also nearly hit another car head on.

Officers eventually tracked the driver to a Friendly Way store at 901 S. Florida Ave., and they noticed a gun in the driver’s lap, a release by the department shows.

The release says that the driver — later identified as 32-year-old Jerry Falconer — was not responding to commands from the officers.

Falconer ultimately had to be removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

Investigators determined that the gun in Falconer’s lap had been stolen, and drugs were also discovered in the car, police announced.

According to investigators, Falconer had an active felony warrant out of Seminole County that stemmed from drug charges.

Falconer was arrested and faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, illicit drug trafficking and multiple counts of weapon possession by a felon. He is held on no bond.

