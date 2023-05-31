Person of interest arrested after Daytona Beach shooting that killed 1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police announced they have arrested a person of interest following a shooting on Wednesday evening that ended in a person being killed.

Police said the shooting happened on South Nova Road just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue.

Investigators said a man was a stopped at red light when a dark-colored Kia pulled up alongside the victim. Officers said the people inside the Kia then opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to investigators. Police said there was a passenger in the car with the victim, but did not say whether they were injured in the shooting.

Video from Sky 6 showed police examining a blue Hyundai stopped in the road near a Sunoco gas station. The car appeared to have several bullet holes in the driver’s side doors.

Officers then began looking for the dark-colored Kia involved in the shooting.

Investigators have not given any information about the victim’s identity or what led to the deadly shooting.

On Wednesday evening, the police department released this statement:

“Many (reporters) have emailed inquiring about a recent arrest made of a person of interest in connection to the homicide that occurred this afternoon on Nova Road. I can confirm that an arrest has been made of a person of interest on unrelated charges. Further details are forthcoming.” Daytona Beach Police Department

No information has been provided at this time on the person of interest’s connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 386-671-5257.

