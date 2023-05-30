84º

Competency hearing held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week

Jean Macean faces death penalty if convicted

Jerry Askin, Anchor/Reporter

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A competency hearing was held Tuesday morning for a man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death during Bike Week last year.

Court documents on Friday showed Jean Macean was found competent to stand trial the Florida Department of Children and Families said he no longer meets the criteria for commitment to the Florida State Hospital.

During Tuesday’s hearing, state prosecutors said they’re ready to proceed to trial, however Macean’s defense team maintain he’s incompetent to stand trial and requested an outside evaluation. Judge Elizabeth Blackburn gave the defense until next month before she moves forward in the process of deciding if he’s competent. 

“From the state’s perspective, this is a very. very, all-inclusive report and does find the defendant competent to proceed at this time,” Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak said.

Macean is accused of randomly attacking Brenda and Terry Aultman in March 2022 on Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Police said the couple was riding their bicycles home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

Back in February, a judge ruled Macean had an unspecified psychosis, after experts who examined Macean said he experienced auditory and visual hallucinations and had brain trauma.

Macean faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of the crime.

A status hearing is set for June 23.

