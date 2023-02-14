Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple found incompetent to stand trial

The competency hearing for Jean Macean, 32, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman, began Monday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jean Macean, the man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death during Bike Week last year, has been found not competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Macean did not have the presence of mind to understand his attorneys’ explanations regarding the case against him, that he has an unspecified psychosis, and that there is a substantial chance he could be a danger to himself or others without treatment.

He’ll be transferred to a state mental health facility for treatment until he is deemed competent enough to stand trial.

Macean is accused of randomly attacking Brenda and Terry Aultman in March 2022 on Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Police said the couple was riding their bicycles home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

Macean faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of the crime.

During his competency hearing earlier this month, defense experts who examined Macean said he experienced auditory and visual hallucinations and had brain trauma.

The expert for the state argued that while he didn’t receive treatment for these mental health symptoms, he was able to work and hold down a job.

