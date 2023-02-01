Competency hearing continues for man accused in Daytona Beach couple’s killing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A competency hearing in Volusia County court will continue Wednesday for a man accused in the violent deaths of a couple during last year’s Daytona Beach Bike Week.

Jean Macean, 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found stabbed with their throats slashed in March 2022. Daytona Beach police said the two were riding home on bicycles from Bike Week when they were randomly attacked on Wild Olive Avenue.

As state prosecutors seek the death penalty for Macean, the defense claimed Monday that he exhibits symptoms of a thought disorder, citing such ailments as disorganization, confusion and auditory hallucinations “back to childhood” as reasons he qualifies for a schizophrenia diagnosis.

Macean was arrested March 10 in an Orlando apartment complex, four days after the Aultmans were slain. According to Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young, who had broadcast a $50,000 reward for information leading to Macean’s capture, Macean confessed to the killings after his arrest.

“This is one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years. It’s extremely disturbing because it’s completely senseless,” Young said as the search was ongoing.

Sara Turner, Brenda Aultman’s daughter, reacted to the news of Macean’s arrest at a news conference, describing the “nightmare” that she said would never feel real.

Going into day 2 of competency hearing for Jean Macean, man accused of randomly attacking, stabbing & killing couple in Daytona Beach during Bike Week last year. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/iB3cwjPE7P — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) February 1, 2023

“I want to thank every single one of you for all the work to help get this person — no, I’m sorry, he’s not a person, he’s a monster — getting this monster off the streets so that nobody else would get hurt or have to deal with the pain,” Tuner said.

Wednesday’s hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., presided by Judge Elizabeth Blackburn, records show.

