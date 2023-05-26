Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple competent to stand trial, court says

Jean Macean, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

The judge in the case said they were notified by the Florida Department of Children and Families that Jean Macean no longer meets the criteria for commitment to the Florida State Hospital.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 30, to decide what happens next.

Macean is accused of randomly attacking Brenda and Terry Aultman in March 2022 on Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Police said the couple was riding their bicycles home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

Macean faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of the crime.

Back in February, a judge ruled Macean had an unspecified psychosis, after experts who examined Macean said he experienced auditory and visual hallucinations and had brain trauma.

