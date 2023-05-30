Daytona Beach officers investigate shooting near Cruisin Cafe

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers are investigating after reports of a shooting at a Daytona Beach restaurant on Monday, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting reportedly happened at Cruisin Cafe at 2 S. Atlantic Ave.

While no one was injured, there were allegedly five-to-six shots fired, police stated in a release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows that there are no active concerns for the general public, though people are advised to remain clear of the area.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: