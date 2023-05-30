84º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Daytona Beach officers investigate shooting near Cruisin Cafe

Shooting reported near 2 S. Atlantic Ave.

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Daytona Beach, Volusia County
Cruisin Cafe (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers are investigating after reports of a shooting at a Daytona Beach restaurant on Monday, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting reportedly happened at Cruisin Cafe at 2 S. Atlantic Ave.

While no one was injured, there were allegedly five-to-six shots fired, police stated in a release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows that there are no active concerns for the general public, though people are advised to remain clear of the area.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email