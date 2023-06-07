What the Honk: Put the toes away

With school out for summer, traffic is definitely down, but the honks are getting unique.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With school out for summer, traffic is definitely down, but the honks are getting unique.

The new Toyota Corolla: Entitlement Edition out for a test drive. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

If Pleasant Hill Road and John Young Parkway wasn’t already a mess because of the traffic plan, there are drivers like this who contribute even more to the problem.

They even installed barriers along the turn lanes to prevent stuff like this, yet this Corolla does whatever it wants.

Complete your lane changes, people. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Let’s keep the theme going here with impeding traffic.

I see this so much. Pay attention when you’re turning into your lanes. As long as you’re not distracted, you complete your lane change. This occurs when a driver is either distracted or not confident with your vehicle movement, either way it’s an obstruction of traffic.

Put those things away! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I don’t know who this is, but if the color of the car wasn’t bad enough, these toes need to get back inside that window.

I’ll never understand why no one thinks of the potential danger here. Speaking from experience, a dislocated hip is not fun under any circumstance let alone the muscle damage that would occur after the crash. No one’s out there looking for toes while driving, so keep them to yourself.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com