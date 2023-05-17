What the Honk: Next time, use a truck

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer is around the corner and school is ending very soon.

It’ll lead to a lot more cars on the road, so please be smart.

This ain't it.

This is something I’ll never understand. Look, enjoy your comfort, but placing your foot up like this is not the way.

One simple crash and the chances of your leg bone remaining connected to your hip bone, per se, are not likely.

What the dog doin'?

No honks here, just a good dog. I do get a lot of pictures sent to me that others might consider a honk, but it’s my segment and I define them, and this is just a beautiful passenger to have.

This one's the honk of the week, for sure.

We save the best for last. This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen, and of all locations, on Interstate 4.

What you can see here is a passenger sitting out of the car so that they can hold down a mattress that’s on top of the car. I don’t even have to say that this is illegal and dangerous, but I will say WHAT THE HONK.

