What the Honk: Next time, use a truck

Trooper Steve discerns the improper from the inconsiderate

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer is around the corner and school is ending very soon.

It’ll lead to a lot more cars on the road, so please be smart.

This ain't it. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is something I’ll never understand. Look, enjoy your comfort, but placing your foot up like this is not the way.

One simple crash and the chances of your leg bone remaining connected to your hip bone, per se, are not likely.

What the dog doin'? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No honks here, just a good dog. I do get a lot of pictures sent to me that others might consider a honk, but it’s my segment and I define them, and this is just a beautiful passenger to have.

This one's the honk of the week, for sure. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

We save the best for last. This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen, and of all locations, on Interstate 4.

What you can see here is a passenger sitting out of the car so that they can hold down a mattress that’s on top of the car. I don’t even have to say that this is illegal and dangerous, but I will say WHAT THE HONK.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

