What the Honk: Just hanging out

Just because I may not be in town this week doesn’t mean there aren’t honks to call out, so I got you covered.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just because I may not be in town this week doesn’t mean there aren’t honks to call out, so I got you covered.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Let's hope there aren't any bananas in that cooler. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I remember when this truck first came out, I was pretty obsessed with the Chevy Avalanche. But no matter the truck you drive, you’re required to have the tailgate covered.

I’d hate for them to lose their lunch in that cooler.

This driver may be looking to put the ouch in couch. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This Kia must be friends with the Chevy in the previous photo, because they are both doing similar things.

Yes, I don’t believe the couch is going to go anywhere, but if something was to happen, this needs to be secured. Roping would be required in the situation. I’m not trying to relax on the couch in the middle of the road.

There's nothing up his sleeves because he doesn't have any, it's a nice touch. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It’s not too often we get to see the driver of a honk violation.

Scooters are convenient and a great way to get around, but there is no rule that says you can just park where you want. The scooter is impeding the unloading area for disabled parking spaces. It could be towed or ticketed just like any other vehicle.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com