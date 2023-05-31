What the Honk: Cherry-picked content

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is officially here.

Students, don’t be the adults I show today.

We can likely be certain, at least, that this BMW driver didn't use their blinker when turning into this "parking spot." (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I already don’t like people who park like this, but then you go ahead and do it at a medical center.

The entire front row is nothing but disabled parking and yet one BMW driver parks where the other drivers are supposed to access the sidewalk. I just don’t get it.

One man's trash is another man's treasure, but don't let it pose a safety risk! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This scrapping thing is getting a little out of hand.

I appreciate anyone who is out there doing their part, trying to recycle material other people don’t want, but there needs to be some common sense with this. And, a few more trips to ensure that you’re a little bit more safe on the roads? Probably worth it.

Until the crash happens, this looks like fun. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Brother, you already have a pretty dangerous job and now you’re going to do this?

I’ll be honest, it probably is pretty fun sitting in this cherry picker moving down traffic. However, when the crash occurs in the distance, you will probably travel out of that vehicle. It will not be fun.

