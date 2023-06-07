44-year-old man killed in crash on Nova Road in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and Isabelle Drive.

Port Orange police said officers were called to the area for a crash involving two passenger vehicles.

One of the drivers, later identified as Mickey White, was taken to Daytona Beach Halifax Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Details about the crash have not been released.

In a news release, police said anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about is asked to call 386-506-5838.

