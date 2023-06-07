Kittens die after being thrown from moving car in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Two kittens turned up dead after being thrown out of a moving vehicle Friday in Volusia County, according to an incident report filed with the Port Orange Police Department.

Around noon in the 1500 block of Dunlawton Avenue, the reporting party claims they witnessed the animals being tossed from the front passenger side window of a vehicle that has not yet been described publicly, according to the since-redacted report.

The reporting party had been traveling westbound, immediately stopping their vehicle in an attempt to prevent the kittens from being struck by oncoming traffic, police said. One of the kittens was struck by a vehicle and a different motorist stopped and retrieved the other kitten, the report states.

Before calling police, the reporting party picked up the struck kitten’s lifeless body and placed it elsewhere, according to the department.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police described the reporting party as being visibly shaken while they expressed frustration over what they saw.

An officer was later notified that an unknown male had dropped off the second kitten at a nearby veterinary clinic, adding it was dead upon arrival. Both kittens have since been taken to Halifax Humane Society.

The case is still open pending leads, police said.

News 6 has reached out to learn more.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this reported incident and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: