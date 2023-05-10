Memorial benches to be dedicated for friends run over while walking dogs at Melbourne park

Memorial photo in memory of Megan Grace and Rikki Grace

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two friends killed in a fatal crash are now being honored at a local park.

Megan Grace, 26, and Rikki Grace, 25, were walking on a sidewalk in Melbourne last year when police said a driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit the women as they walked their dogs.

After their deaths, Gina Petreins said the Grace families asked Melbourne’s parks and recreation department about building a memorial for them.

Petreins said that installation of memorial benches finished Wednesday morning, and on Wednesday night, the families will be present to celebrate both women’s lives as the benches are unveiled.

“We believe that putting these benches here is a great way to remember Megan and Rikki,” Petreins said.

Rikki Grace was a 3rd-grade teacher at Imagine Schools of West Melbourne.

“I know the girls enjoyed this park and spent some time here,” Petriens said. “It’s a way for them to come and be close to them in their memory.”

Seven months since the crash, News 6 asked Melbourne police if it’s ready to report whether the driver will face charges.

Police on Wednesday didn’t have any updates to provide.

The unveiling of the benches starts at 6 p.m. with a prayer at 6:30 p.m.

“What I’ve learned about the girls is that they were very active in their church and loved people and loved giving to people,” Petriens said.

