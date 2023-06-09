Motorcyclist critically injured in DeLand crash

DELAND, Fla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a three-car crash in DeLand.

The crash happened on Thursday around 3:10 p.m. on Flightline Boulevard near Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the DeLand Police Department, a Kia sedan was traveling south on Flightline Boulevard when the driver ran a stop sign and collided with a Chevy pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the truck to spin out of control and a motorcyclist nearby.

The motorcyclist was airlifted in critical but stable condition to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

The drivers of the Kia and Chevy were uninjured.

