2-year-old dies after being left alone in hot car in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after being left in a hot car in Volusia County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was left in the car after the family returned to their Orange City home from lunch around 2:40 p.m. with the child and her two brothers, ages 15 and 8.

The 2-year-old’s parents found the girl unresponsive around 5 p.m. and drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The child’s death marks the second hot car death in Central Florida in the past two weeks.

Late last month, an 11-month-old baby died in Palm Bay when the infant was left alone in a car for several hours while her parents attended church.

