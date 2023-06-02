Florida mother arrested after baby left in hot car for 3 hours dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday after her child died after being left in a hot car earlier this week, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said that on May 28, first responders arrived at Mount of Olives Evangelical Church after receiving reports about an unresponsive 11-month-old girl.

Responders discovered that the girl had been left in a car for approximately three hours by her mother — 37-year-old Bulaine Molme — as the suspect and her family attended services at the church.

Investigators determined that Molme arrived late to the service, which she was set to officiate. Molme believed that the child had been brought inside by a member of the church, police said.

Hours later, however, Molme realized that her child was not inside the church or with any of the church’s members, a release by the police department shows.

The release shows that Molme immediately went out to her car, where she found the child in the car seat, unresponsive.

After first responders showed up, the child was taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to investigators.

Molme faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

