Baby left alone in hot car dies while parents attended church in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. – An 11-month-old baby died Sunday after being left alone in a car Sunday while her parents attended church in Palm Bay, police said.

Palm Bay police said officers were called to the 6100 block of Babcock Street and learned the infant had been left in a car for about three hours while the parents went to a church service.

The baby was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

The high temperature Sunday in southern Brevard County was 81 degrees.

No other details, including the name of the church or the temperature inside the vehicle, have been released.

