Palm Bay police announce arrest in ‘brutal murder’ of 69-year-old man

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man arrested Saturday, accused in the killing of a 69-year-old Palm Bay man found dead two days prior, was already in jail on unrelated charges when Palm Bay police charged him with second-degree murder, according to Chief Mario Augello.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, Palm Bay officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Palm Drive Northeast in reference to a 911 call about a man found dead. Based on evidence at the scene, Justin Giambanco, 31, was immediately identified as a suspect, Augello said.

“This 31-year-old suspect is pure evil. He is a violent repeat offender that, while out on bond for previous arrest, preyed on the citizens of Brevard County. The suspect in this case is just another example of how our current criminal justice system is failing to keep our community safe,” Augello said. “...To be exact, he has 22 felony charges along with 24 misdemeanor charges, yet somehow, this individual is out roaming free within our community, terrorizing our citizens.”

Augello went over some specifics of Giambanco’s criminal history at a news conference, including a 53-month sentence imposed on him in April 2021 for violating the conditions of his release after spending two years behind bars. Of that 53-month sentence, Giambanco served only 18, Augello said.

“Six days ago, and less than six months from his last release from incarceration, the suspect was again arrested, this time for battering a police officer and trespassing. He was released the next day on April 16. Since his most recent release, this individual has been a suspect of several burglaries within our county. And his most heinous act yet? The brutal murder of a 69-year-old Palm Bay resident just a few short days ago,” Augello said. “We are seeing far too many violent repeat offenders being released way too early for either shortened sentences, or because of minimal bottom-outs. This murder could have been prevented had Giambanco served his full 53-month sentence back in April of 2021.”

Giambanco faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. His first appearance was scheduled for 9 a.m.

