Brevard County man indicted in killing of 69-year-old in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Brevard County grand jury indicted a man for first-degree murder in the death a 69-year-old man in Palm Bay last month.

Justin Giambanco, 31, is accused of killing Paul Black, 69, in his Palm Bay home in late April.

Police said Giambanco’s cell phone was found under Black’s body.

Giambanco had already been arrested by Melbourne police that day for an unrelated burglary. Police said a firearm and other property belonging to Black was found in Giambanco’s car at the time of his arrest.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Black’s son told News 6 that he did not believe Black and Giambanco knew each other.

Palm Bay police at the time of Giambanco’s arrest called him a violent repeat offender who preyed on Brevard County residents even while out on bond for other crimes.

Giambanco was originally facing a second-degree murder charge, but he was indicted by the grand jury on a first-degree murder charge instead, along with charges of armed burglary of a dwelling, false imprisonment, grand theft firearm and petit theft.

Giambanco is in jail without bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: