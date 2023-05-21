76º

RV bursts into flames at Palm Bay gas station

Fire reported at 7-Eleven on Minton Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Palm Bay Fire Rescue respond to a RV fire (Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

PALM BAY, Fla. – An RV erupted in flames at a Brevard County 7-Eleven on Saturday evening, according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the gas station located on Minton Road in Palm Bay just before 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, the RV was already fully involved with fire, according to a social media post.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue respond to a RV fire (Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

PBFR said Station 3 crews quickly worked to knock down the fire before it could spread to the overhang and gas pumps.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

