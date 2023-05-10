Brevard Public Schools introduce pay increase for teachers, staff

VIERA, Fla. – Leaders with Brevard Public Schools will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss a pay increase for teachers and staff.

The announcement comes after voters approved a millage increase in November. The revenue is to be used for an increase in employee compensation, student programs and technology.

During a work session on Tuesday, the school board heard an update on the district’s timeline to disperse the revenue to employees.

The millage increase will last four years, unless extended by voters.

Officials said 80% of revenue will be set aside for employee compensation, 16% for student programs and 4% for technology.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.