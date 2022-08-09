‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses.

In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including police departments, to “develop and implement specific security plans and strategies that ensure the safety of those on our campuses.”

[TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs | Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies are prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers!!” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

“I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed,” Ivey said in the video.

School resource deputies will receive a new uniform equipped with a rifle that “clearly signifies we mean business.” Ivey said if there was ever a threat previously, school resource deputies would have to run to their vehicle to retrieve a long gun.

“This new style uniform and tactical preparedness gives our team members the advantage and ability to instantly address the threat with the level of force necessary to eliminate the shooter and save the lives of innocent children and teachers,” he said.

Ad

The sheriff said school resource deputies will receive the new uniforms over the coming weeks.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: