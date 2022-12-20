WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Brevard school leaders to discuss discipline policy

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County school leaders are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the district’s discipline policy.

Brevard Public Schools Chairman Matt Susin will be joined by representatives from the teachers union and the union representing school bus drivers and school staff.

Brevard Public Schools confirmed to News 6 that Susin will provide an update on a new disciplinary policy for the school district.

In recent weeks, the school board has been meeting with the unions, parents and other officials to discuss a discipline crackdown.

The district says dozens of teachers and bus drivers have quit because of student behavior, including physical attacks.

While many agree there needs to be a new disciplinary policy, some worry that a stricter policy will provide unequal treatment for children with special needs.

