Space Coast Burger Battle hits Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Burger Battle will bring out 49 different vendors on Saturday all vying for the title of best burger in Brevard County.

The event is set for Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at Wickham Park — 500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne.

Admission to the event is $7 and all of the burger offerings and dessert vendors will be offering bites with prices ranging from $1 to $5.

In addition to the food, the event will also feature cocktails, hard seltzers and local craft beers.

A craft marketplace will also be available to guests and bands will be playing throughout the day.

Two awards will be handed out at the event: a people’s choice award for the crowd’s favorite burger and a panel of judges will hand out the best burger award following a blind taste test.

