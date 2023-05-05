Here’s every chef, restaurateur featured on Florida Foodie now recognized by Michelin Guide

The Michelin Man poses for pictures after the night's stars were awarded.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Michelin Guide is updating its list of recommended restaurants in Florida, including 45 in the Orlando area.

Of those 45, four received a Michelin star, 11 received the distinction of Bib Gourmand and another 30 have been included as recommendations in the Florida Michelin Guide.

However, more restaurants may be recognized by Michelin, or even given stars, during the guide’s awards ceremony on May 11 in Miami.

The Florida Foodie podcast has featured a number of chefs and restaurant owners whose businesses are now recognized by the prestigious guide to the best dining establishments in the world.

Here is a list of all of the Florida Foodie guests who will be a part of Florida’s first Michelin Guide:

Lewis Lin

Lewis Lin is the chef and owner of Susuru, 8548 Palm Parkway, and Juju, 700 Maguire Blvd. Juju is currently recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Chef Lewis Lin did not plan on being a restauranteur.

Sean “Sonny” Nguyen

Sean “Sonny” Nguyen is the chef and owner of Domu; multiple locations, Edoboy; 728 N. Thornton Ave., and Tori Tori; 720 N. Mills Ave. Domu was awarded a Bib Gourmand in 2022 and Tori Tori was recommended by the Michelin guide. Edoboy was added as a recommendation in 2023.

Bruno Zacchini

Bruno Zacchini is the chef and owner of Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road and 2429 Edgewater Drive. Pizza Bruno is currently recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Trina Gregory-Propst

Trina Gregory-Propst is the chef-owner of Se7en Bites in Orlando, 617 Primrose Drive. Her restaurant is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Kevin Phanhvilay

Kevin Phanhvilay is the chef-owner of Sticky Rice in Orlando, 1915 E Colonial Drive. His restaurant is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.

John and Juliana Calloway

John and Juliana Calloway are owners of Black Rooster Taqueria with two locations in Orlando, 1323 N. Mills Ave. and 3097 Curry Ford Road. Their restaurant is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Mike Collantes

Mike Collantes is the chef-owner of Soseki in Winter Park, 955 W. Fairbanks Ave. He also owns Taglish, which has multiple locations. Collantes’ restaurant Soseki was awarded one star by the Michelin Guide.

Henry Moso

Henry Moso is the chef-owner of Kabooki Sushi which has two locations in Orlando, 3122 E. Colonial Drive and 7705 Turkey Lake Road. His restaurant is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Kaleb Harrell

Kaleb Harrell is the CEO of Hawkers Asian Street Food which has 13 locations across Florida and the country. Hawkers is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a celebrity chef and the owner of Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, 1 Grand Cypress Blvd. His restaurant is now recommended by the Michelin Guide.