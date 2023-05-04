4 Central Florida restaurants receive awards from Michelin

All of the Florida chefs and restaurateurs who earned a Michelin star.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four more Central Florida restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand by Michelin, a distinction that recognizes high-quality food offered at reasonable prices.

“The restaurants joining the Bib Gourmand selection prove that foodies can find flavorful international feasts right in their own backyard,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The list of new Bib Gourmand restaurants includes:

Isan Zaap , 4693 Gardens Park Blvd., Suite 113, which focuses on northeast Thai cuisine with some Lao influences.

Norigami , 426 W. Plant Street, an eight-seat sushi stall inside Plant Street Market.

Otto’s High Dive , 2304 E. Robinson Street, bills itself as a “neighborhood rum bar” serving up Cuban-American cuisine in Orlando’s trendy Milk District.

Taste of Chengdu , 856 New Broad Street and 2030 W. Colonial Drive, offers Sichuan Chinese cuisine at its two locations in Orlando.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

These four restaurants join seven others in the Orlando area that were awarded the Bib Gourmand in 2022 — Bombay Street Kitchen, Papa Llama, Domu, Strand, Swine and Sons, The Ravenous Pig and Z Asian.

In April, the French tire manufacturer announced it would be recommending eight Orlando-area restaurants in its upcoming guide; Toledo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Twenty Pho Hour, Victoria & Albert’s, Doshi, Edoboy, Kaya and Juju. Otto’s High Dive was also on that original list of eight.

These announcements precede the 2023 Michelin Guide Ceremony on May 11 in Miami, where Michelin will announce its full list of Bib Gourmand winners in Florida. It will also award its highly-coveted Michelin Stars.

The guide first debuted in Florida in 2022. Four Orlando restaurants were awarded a prestigious Michelin star: Soseki, Knife & Spoon, Capa and Kadence.

The Michelin guide also gave recommendation nods to 18 additional Orlando-area restaurants. These include The Pinery, Black Rooster Taqueria, Hawkers, Tori Tori, Shin Jung, Maxine’s on Shine, Sticky Rice, Se7en Bites, Kabooki Sushi, Pizza Bruno, Selam, Primo, Ravello, Four Flamingos, The Polite Pig, Citricos, Bacan, Prato, Morimoto Asia, California Grill, Primo, Kai Asian Street Fare, and Sear + Sea.