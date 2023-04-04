Michelin Guide recommending 8 new Orlando restaurants

The Michelin Man poses for pictures after the night's stars were awarded.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michelin has announced eight new Orlando-area restaurants will join the much-coveted pages of its world-famous guidebook.

The French tire manufacturer announced the new additions in a news release Monday.

Some of these restaurants could be awarded Bib Gourmands, which recognizes high-quality food at affordable prices, or Stars, according to Michelin. Those distinctions will be awarded on May 11 when the guide announces all of its new selections for 2023.

“For now, these establishments are highlighted as “New” on guide.michelin.com and the Michelin Guide app to help food lovers enjoy these new discoveries,” the news release reads.

The eight new Orlando restaurants joining the guide include:

Toledo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. The restaurant specializes in Spanish cuisine.

Toledo (Amy Smith/Michelin)

Twenty Pho Hour specializes in Vietnamese soups and stir-fries. The restaurant is decorated completely in black and white.

Twenty Pho Hour (Rikki Lu/Michelin)

Victoria & Albert’s offers elevated contemporary cuisine inside of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Victoria & Albert's (Kent Phillips/Michelin)

Doshi marries Korean-American cuisine with fine dining. The restaurant, which sits inside a shopping plaza, offers a casual à la carte as well as a 12-course tasting menu.

Doshi (Bianca Gifford/Michelin)

Edoboy is a stand-up sushi bar located in the heart of Orlando’s trendy Mills District. The restaurant is run by Sonny Nguyen, who also owns Bib Gourmand recipient Domu and the Michelin-recognized Tori Tori.

Otto’s High Dive offers Cuban cuisine with a Florida twist. The self-described “neighborhood rum bar” sits in Orlando’s Milk District.

Otto's High Dive (Blake Jones/Michelin)

Kaya brings Filipino cuisine to a “casual, fine dining” atmosphere. The restaurant, which opened in January, is located in Orlando’s Mills District.

Kaya is housed where Dandelion Community Cafe was once located. (Kaya)

Juju, in Orlando’s Milk District, is a modern take on a traditional Japanese izakaya restaurant. The restaurant, owned by chef Lewis Lin, is decorated with Showa-era pieces of pop culture.

Chef Lewis Lin did not plan on being a restauranteur.

The guide first debuted in Florida in 2022. Four Orlando restaurants were awarded a prestigious Michelin star: Soseki, Knife & Spoon, Capa and Kadence.

In addition to the four Orlando-area restaurants receiving stars, seven more received the distinction of Bib Gourmand.

Those restaurants include Bombay Street Kitchen, Papa Llama, Domu, Strand, Swine and Sons, The Ravenous Pig and Z Asian.

The Michelin guide also gave recommendation nods to 18 additional Orlando-area restaurants. These include The Pinery, Black Rooster Taqueria, Hawkers, Tori Tori, Shin Jung, Maxine’s on Shine, Sticky Rice, Se7en Bites, Kabooki Sushi, Pizza Bruno, Selam, Primo, Ravello, Four Flamingos, The Polite Pig, Citricos, Bacan, Prato, Morimoto Asia, California Grill, Primo, Kai Asian Street Fare, and Sear + Sea.