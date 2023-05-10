Kissimmee hot dog eating contest serves as qualifier for Nathan’s July 4 competition

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee is playing host on Saturday to a qualifying eating competition where the winner could go on to compete at Nathan’s Famous July 4 competition.

The sanction Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest is set to take place on Saturday in the Old Town entertainment district, 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Suite 135. The event is set to start at noon, according to the event’s website.

Registration to compete in the event has reached capacity already.

The event will serve to qualify contestants for the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Nathan’s flagship restaurant on Coney Island in New York.

The 2022 event was won by perennial favorite Joey Chestnut, who downed 63 hot dogs to take home the mustard belt. The women’s competition was won by Miki Sudo, who ate 40 hot dogs.

According to Major League Eating, Chestnut currently holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in a competition with 76, a record he set at the 2021 Nathan’s contest.